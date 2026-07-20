CENTCOM Announces New Strikes Against Iran

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched a new round of airstrikes against Iran, beginning at 4 p.m. eastern on Monday (July 20). These strikes, directed by President Donald Trump, aim to further weaken Iranian military capabilities, particularly those used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This military action follows the deaths of two U.S. service members in Iranian attacks over the weekend in Jordan.

According to Fox News, CENTCOM's recent operations mark the ninth consecutive night of strikes targeting Iranian military sites, including air defenses, coastal military sites, and missile and drone facilities. The strikes are part of a broader U.S. strategy to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to maintain control over strategic maritime routes.

President Trump emphasized the importance of these actions, stating that the U.S. military campaign is focused on ensuring Tehran cannot develop a nuclear missile. "We're ending any chance that they can have a nuclear missile," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

The Hill reports that the U.S. military has expanded its attacks across Iran, targeting energy infrastructure and other strategic sites. The Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has criticized the U.S. for escalating the conflict, while Iran has retaliated by targeting U.S. allies in the region.

As tensions rise, oil prices have surged, with Brent crude surpassing $90 a barrel, according to Reuters. The ongoing conflict has heightened concerns over energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments.