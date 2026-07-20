Judge Temporarily Pauses Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

A judge in Los Angeles has temporarily halted the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. This decision follows a lawsuit filed by a dozen states, including California, which argue that the merger would harm competition. Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin issued a two-week pause on the deal after hearing arguments last week.

The lawsuit, led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, claims the merger violates the Clayton Antitrust Act by reducing competition in the film and cable television markets. The states argue that the merger would lead to higher prices and less content for consumers. The merger would combine two major film studios with rights to popular franchises such as 'Harry Potter' and 'Batman'.

If the merger is delayed past September 30, Paramount will face a daily penalty of $7 million. The company has already agreed to a temporary delay until mid-August, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Paramount's antitrust lawyer, Jeffrey L. Kessler, argues that the states have not sufficiently demonstrated harm to competition.

The Justice Department previously closed its antitrust investigation, stating the merger would not harm competition. However, state attorneys general maintain independent authority to challenge the merger under antitrust laws. The case continues as both sides prepare for a potential preliminary injunction, which could delay the merger for months.

The merger's outcome remains uncertain as the court battle unfolds. Paramount aims to resolve the litigation by late September to avoid financial penalties. Meanwhile, the states continue to argue that the merger would negatively impact the entertainment industry and consumers.