NORAD F-16s Intercept Multiple Planes Violating No-Fly Zone Over New Jersey

NORAD F-16 fighter jets intercepted multiple general aviation aircraft that violated temporary flight restrictions over Bedminster and East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday (July 19). The restricted airspace was put in place for security as President Donald Trump attended the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, joined by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said more than 10 general aviation aircraft entered the restricted zone. Three of those required direct intercepts by F-16 jets. During two of these intercepts, NORAD pilots deployed flares to draw the attention of the pilots, which may have been seen by people on the ground. NORAD emphasized that the flares "burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground."

All intercepted planes were safely escorted out of the restricted airspace by NORAD aircraft, and no injuries or accidents were reported. NORAD reminded pilots that if they are intercepted, they should immediately tune to emergency frequencies 121.5 or 243.0 MHz and reverse course until further instruction.

Temporary flight restrictions, sometimes called "no-fly zones," are regularly established when high-profile events or dignitaries are present to ensure safety. NORAD urged all pilots to always review Notices to Airmen (NOTAMS) and current temporary flight restrictions before taking off.

Authorities have not announced any penalties for the pilots involved, but investigations into the violations are underway. NORAD continues to encourage greater awareness and compliance among general aviation pilots to prevent similar incidents in the future.