Shaboozey, the GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, is set to make his debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with his first comic book, 'The Outlaw Cherie Lee.' This comic, part of a three-part Western series, expands the narrative of his upcoming album, 'The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales,' which releases on July 31, 2026.

The comic's official release is slated for August 18, 2026, but Comic-Con attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to get early copies.

The comic, published by Range Comics, tells the story of Cherie Lee, who seeks revenge against the gang that killed her sheriff father. It features artwork by Sean Damien Hill and colors by Andrew Dalhouse. Shaboozey will celebrate the release with a signing session at the Funko Booth on Friday (July 24) and a live episode of 'Get Rec’d With Straw Hat Goofy,' hosted by JuJu Green, where he will discuss the comic and his new album.

Shaboozey's venture into comics marks a new chapter in his career, following his success in country music. Known for his genre-blending style, he recently won a GRAMMY for Best Country/Duo Group Performance with Jelly Roll. As reported by Hypebeast, this crossover event is one of the most anticipated at Comic-Con, offering fans a unique experience that combines music and storytelling.

For those attending Comic-Con, Shaboozey's panel and signing promise to be highlights of the event, providing an exclusive look at his creative process and the debut of a trailer narrated by Jamie Foxx. Age of the Nerd highlights this as a must-see event for both comic book and music fans.