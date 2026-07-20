Soldiers Killed In Jordan Identified

The U.S. Department of War has identified two American soldiers killed in a recent Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. The attack, which occurred on Friday (July 17), claimed the lives of 19-year-old Private Isabella Gonzales from Texas and 25-year-old First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan from Hawaii. Gonzales was assigned to the 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command in Ansbach, Germany, while Feehan was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The Pentagon reported that the soldiers were killed during Iranian missile and drone attacks. A third service member remains missing, and unidentified remains have been recovered from the attack site. The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) has confirmed that four other service members received medical attention and have since been discharged.

In response to the attack, the U.S. conducted retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian military targets, including missile and drone storage sites. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the strikes were carried out "in honor" of the fallen troops.

The conflict between the U.S. and Iran, which began in late February, has resulted in 17 American military deaths. President Donald Trump has defended the military campaign as necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Despite ongoing violence, both Washington and Tehran have indicated openness to renewed negotiations.

The broader conflict has also impacted civilian infrastructure and international shipping, with rising oil prices and increased tensions in the region.