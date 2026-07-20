Trump Rejects Calls For Netanyahu's Arrest

President Donald Trump has firmly rejected the idea of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the United States. This response comes after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani suggested over the weekend that Netanyahu could be arrested during his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September. Mamdani labeled Netanyahu as a "war criminal" and called for his arrest based on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued in 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America." He emphasized Netanyahu's role in combating the Islamic Republic of Iran, which he accused of causing widespread destruction and loss of life. Trump argued that those responsible for Iran's actions should face arrest instead.

The ICC's warrant against Netanyahu accuses him of using starvation as a method of warfare and committing other inhumane acts against Palestinians. The charges relate to actions taken during the conflict with Gaza following a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023. Netanyahu's office dismissed the ICC as a "kangaroo court" and criticized Mamdani for focusing on Netanyahu rather than addressing issues in New York.

Mamdani, who has been vocal about his stance, reiterated his belief that Netanyahu belongs in The Hague, where the ICC is based. He mentioned ongoing discussions with New York City's legal department about the potential arrest of Netanyahu during his visit.

Netanyahu's office, in a statement, defended his leadership and criticized Mamdani's comments, suggesting they were an attempt to divert attention from issues within New York. The office also accused the ICC of lacking jurisdiction over Israelis and Americans.

The debate over Netanyahu's potential arrest highlights ongoing tensions between Israel and international bodies, as well as differing opinions within the U.S. political landscape.