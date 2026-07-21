Agent: LeBron Won't Be Rushed Into Decision

By iHeartRadio

July 21, 2026

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LeBron James is taking his time to decide his next team after informing the Los Angeles Lakers of his intention to play elsewhere for the 2026-27 season. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed on his podcast that James will not be rushed into making a decision. Paul emphasized that there is no set timetable for James to choose his next destination, although the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly top contenders.

According to ESPN, Paul has spoken with 27 teams about James, highlighting the fluid nature of the decision-making process. He noted that this is the first time James is making a decision without external pressure, focusing solely on his happiness and what he values in a team. Paul stated, "This is strictly for his happiness. It's basketball, it's living, it's camaraderie, it's competition. It's everything."

In a recent update shared by Yahoo Sports, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that James is in the deliberation phase, having all the necessary information to make his decision.

Paul's podcast highlighted the advantages of each team, with the 76ers' recent trade for Jaylen Brown and their strong leadership team being particularly appealing. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' connection to James' past and the presence of his childhood friend Brandon Weems in their front office make them a sentimental choice.

As James weighs his options, Paul advises caution, reminding him that everything looks good on paper in July, but careful consideration is crucial.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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