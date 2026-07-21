Allergy Medication Recalled Over Potential Cross-Contamination

Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories has issued a voluntary recall of its over-the-counter allergy medication, cetirizine hydrochloride, due to potential cross-contamination. According to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), four lots of the medication were found to be contaminated with a different medication that could cause life-threatening reactions in some consumers.

The recalled medication, distributed in 100-tablet bottles nationwide by Rising Pharma Holdings Inc., has not yet resulted in any reported adverse incidents. Rising Pharma Holdings has contacted affected customers via email to arrange returns. The FDA categorized the recall as Class III, indicating that it is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

The recall was first initiated on September 19 after it was discovered that some tablets were imprinted with the wrong ID. The affected antihistamines were manufactured by Unique Pharmaceuticals Labs, a division of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in Mumbai, India, and distributed by Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc., based in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Consumers are advised to check their bottles, especially if they use pill sorters or store medication outside of its original packaging. For more information on the recall, visit the FDA's website.