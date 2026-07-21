Argentina Faces FIFA Probe

Argentina's national soccer team is under scrutiny following a brawl at the World Cup final against Spain on Sunday (July 19). FIFA has launched an investigation into the post-match chaos, focusing on Argentina's Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes. The incident unfolded at MetLife Stadium, where tensions flared after Spain's 1-0 victory.

The altercation began when Molina appeared to strike Spain's captain, Rodri, igniting a melee. Paredes was seen grabbing Spain's Eric García by the throat and pushing Gavi to the ground. Although Paredes was initially shown a red card, FIFA later clarified that no disciplinary action was taken at the time. Argentina's Enzo Fernández was also dismissed during the match for a separate incident.

FIFA's disciplinary committee has appointed a prosecutor to assess the events and determine potential penalties. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) may face fines, and players involved could receive suspensions. The investigation will also consider Argentina's conduct after their semi-final win over England, where players displayed a controversial banner.

FIFA's disciplinary code allows for severe sanctions, including global bans for players found guilty of violent conduct. The investigation aims to uphold the principles of fair play and address any actions that bring the sport into disrepute. The timeline for the investigation's conclusion remains uncertain.