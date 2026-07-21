CVS Pharmacy Now Filling Pet Prescriptions

CVS Pharmacy has announced it will now offer prescription medications for dogs and cats at all of its roughly 9,000 locations nationwide, making it easier for pet owners to fill common pet prescriptions. The new service, launched Tuesday (July 21), allows pet owners to access medications such as antibiotics, allergy treatments, flea and tick control, insulin, and pain relievers for their animals.

Pet owners can fill prescriptions at CVS by presenting a written prescription from their veterinarian or having the veterinarian send it directly to the pharmacy. Once received, the medication can be picked up in-store or, for select prescriptions, delivered to the customer’s home. Pet owners can also add their pets to their CVS.com profile and manage eligible prescriptions through the CVS Health app.

The new program includes pharmacy services similar to those available for human customers, like automatic refills and prescription synchronization. Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness at CVS Health, said, "With the launch of pet medication dispensing, our pharmacies are now able to serve every member of the family."

CVS joins other major retailers such as Publix, Costco, Walmart, and Walgreens in offering pet prescription services. In addition to medications, CVS stores and CVS.com carry a range of pet products, including food, toys, grooming tools, and wellness accessories under its Pet Central brand.

The company plans to roll out more features in the coming months, including electronic prescribing capabilities for veterinarians to further streamline the process. CVS Health says these changes aim to simplify health care for all family members—including pets—by improving access and convenience for pet owners across the country.