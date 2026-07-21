Hegseth Testifies Before Senate On Iran War Funding

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday (July 21) regarding the White House's request for $88 billion in supplemental funding for the ongoing conflict with Iran. Hegseth emphasized the necessity of this funding to maintain U.S. military readiness, especially as the war escalates. He was joined by Joint Chiefs Chair General Dan Caine, who acknowledged the limitations of airpower in the conflict.

The funding request includes $67 billion for defense, with the remaining amount allocated for other priorities such as Ebola outbreak containment and aid to U.S. farmers. The war has already cost $37.5 billion, according to Hegseth's testimony, and the need for additional funds is critical to address military pay, munitions, and equipment replacement. Hegseth warned that without these funds, troop training and readiness could be compromised.

During the hearing, several Democrat senators questioned Hegseth about his previous statements that Iran's missile program was "functionally destroyed," especially after recent Iranian attacks on a U.S. base in Jordan, which killed two soldiers. Despite the challenges, Hegseth maintained that "Iran is at the weakest point militarily it has ever been in the past decade."

The hearing was marked by interruptions from protesters and pointed questions from lawmakers concerned about the war's rising costs and strategy. The supplemental funding request, which also aims to address economic impacts and rising gas prices, faces scrutiny from both parties. The ongoing conflict has led to increased tensions and questions about the long-term strategy in Iran, with both the U.S. and Iran continuing daily bombings.