Iran Claims Attack On Amazon's Main Data Hub

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for an attack on Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain, reportedly using cruise missiles. The IRGC announced today that its Aerospace Force executed the strike, which also targeted U.S. air defense systems and radar installations in the Bahraini areas of Muharraq and Riffa.

The alleged attack occurs amidst ongoing military clashes between Iran and the United States, now entering their tenth consecutive day. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, tensions remain high. According to the IRGC, this strike is part of a broader operation to disable U.S. radar and defense systems in the region, paving the way for further missile and drone attacks.

Bahraini and U.S. officials, as well as Amazon, have yet to respond to these claims. Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, confirmed intercepting Iranian attacks but did not specify the targets or damage.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed retaliation, promising that Iran will "pay many times over" for the recent deaths of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan and Iraq. The IRGC stated the attack was in response to U.S. military actions against civilian facilities in Darkhovin, Iran.

As the conflict continues, Iran has threatened to target regional facilities used by U.S. forces. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is reviewing reports of the attack but has not yet issued an independent assessment.