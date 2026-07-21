NFL Players' Union Identifies Next Generation Stars

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has unveiled its annual Rising Stars list, highlighting players expected to significantly impact NFL merchandise sales. Leading the list of rookies is Fernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders, the first overall draft pick. Among veteran players, Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints is gaining popularity outside his home market.

The Rising Stars list serves as a forecasting tool for retailers, league sponsors, and official licensees, helping them make informed decisions about product development and marketing strategies. The selections are based on a mix of on-field performance, consumer interest, and commercial indicators such as merchandise sales and social media growth.

Other notable players on the list include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles. These players are expected to drive consumer demand for licensed products and brand partnerships.

According to NFLPA, the Rising Stars list is a key indicator of future player-driven consumer demand and retail success. Since its inception in 2015, over 100 players from the program have appeared on the Top 50 Player Sales charts.