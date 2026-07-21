Preliminary Hearing For D4vd Starts Today

A preliminary hearing for singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, begins today (Tuesday, July 21) in Los Angeles. The hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The hearing is expected to last three to seven days.

Burke, 21, faces serious charges, including first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Prosecutors allege that Burke murdered Hernandez after she threatened to expose their illegal relationship, which could have jeopardized his music career. Her dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of Burke's Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard last year.

The prosecution, led by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, claims Burke invited Hernandez to his Hollywood Hills home in April 2025, where he allegedly stabbed her to death. They argue that Burke's motive was to silence Hernandez to protect his career. The murder charge includes special circumstances of lying in wait, murder for financial gain, and killing a witness in a criminal investigation. If convicted, Burke could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Burke's defense team, including attorney Blair Berk, maintains his innocence, stating that "the actual evidence will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez." Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty. The preliminary hearing will review evidence, including surveillance footage and text messages between Burke and Hernandez, to assess the case's merits.

For more details, visit the ABC7, FOX LA, and KTLA reports.