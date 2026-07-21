San Diego Comic-Con Set To Kick Off This Week

San Diego Comic-Con is set to return to the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday (July 23) to Sunday (July 26), with a special Preview Night on Wednesday (July 22). This iconic event is a major attraction for fans of comics, movies, television, and gaming. The convention will feature a wide array of activities, including panels, workshops, and autograph signings, providing attendees with an immersive experience in pop culture.

The event will host over 40 special guests, including renowned comic authors and cartoonists. Among the confirmed guests are cartoonist Peter Bagge, writer Pornsak Pichetshote, and author Victoria V. E. Schwab, who will participate in Spotlight panels throughout the weekend. Comic-Con International has confirmed that all attendee badges for 2026 have sold out, reflecting the event's immense popularity.

Hall H, the convention's largest venue, will host major panels and presentations from studios like Marvel, PlayStation, and Disney Entertainment Television. These panels are expected to draw large crowds, eager to hear the latest news and announcements from their favorite franchises.

In addition to the activities at the convention center, the Gaslamp Quarter and other downtown venues will host free brand activations and pop-up experiences, attracting thousands of additional participants. Comic-Con remains a significant event for San Diego, generating over $100 million in regional economic impact each year.

For more information on the schedule and events, visit the official Comic-Con website.