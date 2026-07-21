Severe Storms Target The Eastern United States

Severe weather is sweeping across the eastern United States, putting millions at risk. Over 116 million people from the Midwest to the Northeast face threats from tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding. The severe weather began Monday (July 20), bringing heavy winds and large hail to the upper Midwest. Forecasts anticipate the main round of storms will reach the I-95 corridor between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. eastern before moving offshore by midnight.

According to FOX Weather, the severe weather event started in the Upper Mississippi Valley and western Great Lakes. A cold front is expected to trigger widespread storms from northern Iowa into Wisconsin and Michigan. As the storms progress, they are expected to merge into a larger line, increasing the threat of widespread damaging winds.

The FOX Forecast Center highlights cities like Milwaukee, Green Bay, La Crosse, Marquette, and Des Moines as key locations to watch. The Mid-Atlantic region also faces a Level 2 out of 5 threat, particularly in North Carolina.

Tuesday (July 21) is expected to be another active weather day, with severe thunderstorms and flash flooding possible from the Midwest to the Northeast. The threat level has been upgraded to a Level 3 out of 5 for parts of the Ohio Valley. Storms could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, especially along the I-95 corridor from the Delmarva Peninsula into southern New England.

As reported by The Weather Channel, the severe weather pattern is similar to recent storms that caused significant flooding in New York City and New Jersey. The ground is already saturated from previous downpours, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

The severe weather threat is expected to shift southward by Wednesday (July 22), with the greatest risk in the southern Mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas. The flooding threat will continue as the cold front slows, tapping into tropical moisture and leading to repeated rounds of heavy rain.