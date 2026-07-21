Starship Test Launch Set For Thursday

SpaceX is preparing to test launch its massive Starship rocket on Thursday (July 23) from Starbase, Texas. The launch window opens at 6:45 p.m. Eastern. This mission marks the 13th test flight for Starship, which aims to deploy 20 Starlink V3 satellites. The launch was initially scheduled for July 16 but was postponed due to issues with several of the rocket's 33 Raptor engines.

The primary objectives for this mission include a successful launch, ascent, stage separation, and landing burn at an offshore point in the Gulf of Mexico. The Starship upper stage will attempt to deploy the satellites and perform a controlled entry and splashdown in the Indian Ocean. SpaceX has made several hardware and software modifications to address issues from previous flights, including enhancing the propulsion system.

According to Next Spaceflight, this mission will be the first to carry V3 Starlink satellites, which are designed to expand network capacity and user speeds. The satellites will attempt to connect with ground stations in South Africa and the larger Starlink constellation using high-capacity lasers.

Spaceflight Now reported that SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated the previous launch was aborted due to engine issues. The company has since replaced two Raptor engines to ensure a successful flight.

The launch will be streamed live, allowing viewers to witness the latest advancements in SpaceX's efforts to achieve rapid reuse of the Starship vehicle. The success of this mission is crucial for SpaceX's future plans, including potential orbital launches and contributions to NASA's Artemis program.