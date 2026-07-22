EEOC Votes To End Workplace Diversity Reporting Rule

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has voted to end a longstanding rule that requires companies with 100 or more employees to report workplace demographics, including sex, race, and ethnicity. This rule, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1964, was designed to combat workplace discrimination. The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling from last year that made it easier for workers from majority groups to sue for discrimination.

The EEOC's decision is part of a broader trend of reevaluating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. According to The Hill, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel found the EEOC's hiring guidelines unconstitutional, arguing they pressure employers to make race-based decisions. The EEOC, alongside the Justice Department, announced this opinion, emphasizing the need for businesses to hire based on performance.

The move to rescind the diversity reporting rule aligns with the Trump administration's efforts to scrutinize DEI policies. NPR reports that EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas has been vocal about the unlawfulness of programs aimed at helping specific groups if they exclude others. Lucas stated, "The way to stop discriminating based on race is to stop discriminating based on race."

The rule change includes a 30-day comment period, and the EEOC will hold a public hearing next month. This decision has sparked debate, with critics arguing it could lead to increased discrimination. Legal experts like Stacey Young, from Justice Connection, emphasize the importance of disparate-impact liability in addressing unintentional discriminatory outcomes.

The rescission of the diversity reporting rule marks a significant shift in federal policy and enforcement priorities. Organizations are now faced with increased uncertainty and must ensure their employment decisions comply with current law. As noted by JD Supra, the rescission does not make affirmative action plans unlawful but creates a more uncertain regulatory environment for employers.