Multiday Flood Threat Targets Mid-Atlantic, Carolinas

The Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic are facing a multiday flash flood threat due to a stalled cold front drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This situation is further exacerbated by Tropical Storm Bertha, which is contributing to the heavy rainfall expected in the region. Flood watches are currently in effect for six states: Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

According to FOX Weather, areas such as Raleigh and the Outer Banks in North Carolina are particularly at risk, with some regions expected to receive more than 8 inches of rain between Wednesday (July 22) and Saturday (July 25). The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Level 3 flood threat for parts of the area, indicating a significant risk of flash flooding.

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, but its moisture is being pulled into the Southeast, fueling heavy rainfall and potential flooding along the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center reports that Bertha's strongest winds and heaviest rain remain offshore, but the storm's impact is still significant.

The FOX Forecast Center warns that repeated rounds of heavy rain are expected through at least Friday (July 24), with Eastern North Carolina likely to experience the highest rain totals. The threat of flash flooding extends to parts of Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula, with a Level 2 flood risk covering much of the Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian regions.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the situation develops. The flood threat is expected to shift southward by the end of the week, potentially impacting coastal South Carolina.