Nolan Wells Family Autopsy Released

The family of Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, has received the results of a private autopsy, which found the cause of death to be undetermined. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced these findings at the NAACP National Convention in Chicago, emphasizing that the manner of Wells' death remains under investigation. The official autopsy from the Mississippi state medical examiner's office is still pending, and its results will be sent to the local coroner.

Wells was found dead in the waters off Horn Island, Mississippi, on Monday (July 6), after a Fourth of July weekend boating trip with friends. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Wells was last seen on the island around 3 p.m. on Saturday (July 4) but did not return with his friends. His mother reported him missing that night, prompting a search by local, state, and federal agencies.

The case has attracted national attention due to its racial component, as Wells, who was Black, was with a group of friends who were all white. Attorney Crump has called for a thorough and transparent investigation, stating, "We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light."

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has asked for photos and videos from the northwest part of Horn Island on July 4, hoping to gather more information about the events leading to Wells' death. Sheriff John Ledbetter confirmed that Wells' friends are cooperating with the investigation.

Wells was a student-athlete, playing as a wide receiver for Southwest Mississippi Community College's football team. His family, seeking answers and closure, has retained Crump to conduct an independent review of the circumstances surrounding his death.