Panthers' Ekwonu Opens Camp On PUP List

By iHeartRadio

July 22, 2026

Carolina Panthers v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will begin their training camp without left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who has been placed on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. Ekwonu is recovering from a torn patellar tendon suffered during the playoffs. General manager Dan Morgan remains optimistic about Ekwonu's return this season, but there is no set timetable for his comeback.

In addition to Ekwonu, the Panthers are also missing right tackle Taylor Moton, who is on the non-football injury (NFI) list due to a blood clot in his lung. Moton, who was diagnosed in late June, is responding well to treatment but is expected to miss some regular-season games. According to Yahoo Sports, Moton is being monitored daily by the team's medical staff.

The absence of both starting tackles poses a significant challenge for the Panthers. To address this, the team signed veteran Rasheed Walker and drafted Monroe Freeling from Georgia. Walker and Freeling were initially set to compete for the left tackle position, but with Moton's absence, Freeling might start at right tackle in his NFL debut. As reported by Pro Football Rumors, Freeling has been practicing on both sides since the draft.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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