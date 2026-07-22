Secret Service Director Updates WHCD Security

The Secret Service is enhancing security measures for the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner, set for Friday (July 24) at the Waldorf Astoria, following an assassination attempt at the original event in April. On Wednesday, Secret Service Director Sean Curran stated that his team is operating in a "heightened level of a threat environment" due to global circumstances.

The decision to relocate the dinner from the Washington Hilton to the Waldorf Astoria comes after 31-year-old Cole Allen of California attempted to breach security at the initial event, allegedly aiming to assassinate President Donald Trump and other officials. Allen, who is facing charges including attempted assassination and assault on a federal officer, remains in custody and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The Secret Service officer who thwarted the attack, Victor Gonzales, will receive the "President’s Award for Exceptional Service to the WHCA" for his bravery during the incident. Gonzales was struck in his protective vest but continued to deter the gunman, ensuring the safety of attendees. The staff of the Washington Hilton, who assisted guests during the chaos, will also be honored.

President Trump plans to attend the rescheduled dinner, which will feature a shorter guest list and enhanced security protocols. The event aims to proceed smoothly with the new safety measures in place.