Shah Projected Winner In AZ Democratic Primary

Former Arizona Representative Amish Shah is projected to win the Democratic primary for Arizona's open first Congressional District. Shah is expected to defeat former broadcast journalist Marlene Galán-Woods, according to reports. This victory sets him up for a general election face-off against Republican former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Shah, an emergency room physician, previously ran for the same seat in 2024 but lost to Republican David Schweikert. Schweikert decided not to seek reelection, opting instead to run for governor. Galán-Woods, a Republican-turned-Democrat, garnered national support due to her late husband, former state attorney general Grant Woods.

The primary race was closely watched as it offers a rare opportunity for Democrats to flip a seat in a district that has leaned Republican since 2020. The outcome of this race could potentially influence the balance of power in the House of Representatives, as reported by Fox News.

Shah's campaign has focused on his experience and commitment to healthcare, while Galán-Woods emphasized her media background and ability to appeal to independent voters. As noted by PBS, the general election will take place on November 3, offering Shah another chance to win the seat he narrowly lost two years ago.