Suspected Killer Using Disguises, Multiple Identities While On The Run

Authorities are searching for Isabelle Johnson, a 38-year-old woman wanted for the murder of 43-year-old Jason Christopher Coulthart, whose body was found last month in a shallow grave in Freeport, Florida. Investigators say Johnson is using multiple disguises and aliases to avoid capture, and a reward of up to $16,000 is being offered for information leading to her arrest, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Coulthart was reported missing on May 24 after he was last seen leaving the College Condominiums in Florida. His remains were discovered on June 25, and DNA testing confirmed his identity earlier this month. Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, including individuals accused of helping Johnson evade investigators.

Johnson is described as a white female, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is known to use several aliases, including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Dowdy, and others. The sheriff's office warned the public not to approach Johnson if seen, saying she is considered dangerous. "She disguises herself well. She's cunning. A master manipulator," the office said in a statement.

Law enforcement agencies across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama are actively searching for Johnson. The reward is made up of $11,000 from Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers and the Florida Sheriffs' Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program, plus $5,000 from the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, while the U.S. Marshals' reward requires claimant identification.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts to contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (850) 892‑8111 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850‑863‑TIPS (8477). The investigation remains ongoing, with officials stating their commitment to holding all involved accountable.