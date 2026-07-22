U.S. Launches More Iran Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has launched airstrikes on Iran for the eleventh consecutive night, targeting military operations centers, aircraft hangars, and drone storage facilities. According to the U.S. Central Command, these strikes aim to "degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz." This follows the deaths of two U.S. soldiers from Iranian strikes in Jordan, strikes that left a third soldier missing. Another service member was killed in Iraq during a controlled explosion to destroy an Iranian drone.

The conflict began when President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" against Iran on February 28, following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and infrastructure sites. Despite attempts at peace talks in June, both nations have continued exchanging strikes, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz as a primary flashpoint.

ABC News reported that the Pentagon identified the third service member believed to have been killed in Jordan as Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, from Ozone Park, New York. Two others, Pfc. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Carrollton, Texas, and 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, 25, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, were also killed in the attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Iran has retaliated by targeting U.S.-allied countries and infrastructure in the region, including electrical installations in Kuwait and air traffic systems in Bahrain. The U.S. Embassy in Jordan warned Americans to avoid Aqaba airport and seaport due to threats, although Iran claimed to have damaged U.S. military aircraft there.

NPR reported that oil prices have risen, with benchmark crude surpassing $90 per barrel. The U.S. military continues to bolster air defenses in Jordan, where public sentiment is against supporting Israel due to its actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Despite the ongoing conflict, diplomatic efforts continue. Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni traveled to Pakistan for talks aimed at reviving an interim deal. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed openness to negotiations, provided they are substantive.

Fox34 reported that Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions. The situation remains volatile as both nations continue to exchange strikes.