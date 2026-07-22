U.S. Measles Cases Reach Highest Level In 35 Years

The United States has reported the highest number of measles cases in 35 years, with 2,295 cases recorded as of Tuesday (July 21). This surpasses last year's total and marks the most significant annual count since measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. According to data from Johns Hopkins University’s U.S. measles tracker, the majority of these infections occurred in individuals who were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination statuses.

The rise in cases has been attributed to several factors, including declining vaccination rates during the COVID-19 pandemic and the highly contagious nature of measles. Dr. Sanchi Malhotra, a medical director at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, noted that measles is six times more contagious than COVID-19. "One person infected with measles can infect up to 18 others in an unvaccinated population," Dr. Malhotra explained.

Outbreaks have been reported in multiple states, with the largest occurring in west Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles and stop outbreaks. Dr. William Moss from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health expressed concern over the situation, stating, "This is a grim milestone and one that could have been avoided."

The current outbreak highlights the importance of maintaining high vaccination rates to protect vulnerable populations, such as young infants and immunocompromised individuals. Health officials continue to advocate for vaccination as the primary tool to prevent further spread of the disease.