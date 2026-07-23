Accused Murderer Arrested While Trying To Board Cruise Ship

A man wanted in connection with pending murder charges was arrested at Port Canaveral, Florida, as he attempted to board a cruise ship, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Deputies detained six individuals with outstanding warrants or alleged probation violations on the same day, but the most serious case involved Martell Murray, 24, of Georgia.

The sheriff's office said Murray was caught on an out-of-state fugitive warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his release in relation to murder charges. According to Brevard County jail records, he was booked after deputies identified him during the cruise boarding process. Sheriff Wayne Ivey referred to the jail as his "Iron Bar Lodge" in a social media post and called attention to the number of arrests made that day at one of the busiest cruise ports in the world, as reported by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff did not provide details on the original charges against Murray, but jail records confirm he is being held while authorities in Georgia determine the next steps in his extradition process. The other five detained passengers faced less severe charges related to warrants and probation violations.

Officials at Port Canaveral said they routinely work with law enforcement to screen passengers for outstanding legal issues before they board ships. The sheriff's office stated that such collaborative law enforcement efforts are ongoing to ensure safety and accountability at major transportation hubs.

While Murray waived extradition, no timeline has been released for his transfer to Georgia, but authorities say he will remain in custody in Brevard County until arrangements are finalized. The investigation and legal proceedings are continuing, with more information expected as the case develops.