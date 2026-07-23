Fever's Clark Earns Seventh Technical, One Away From Suspension

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is on the brink of a one-game suspension after receiving her seventh technical foul of the season during Wednesday night's (July 22) 123-88 victory over the Connecticut Sun. This ties her for the most technicals in the WNBA with Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese. In the WNBA, eight technical fouls result in a one-game suspension, with additional suspensions following every two technicals thereafter.

Despite being one technical foul away from suspension, Clark remains steadfast in her playing style. Speaking to the media, she said, "I'm never going to back down," emphasizing her commitment to maintaining her intensity and fire on the court. Clark's aggressive style of play is a significant factor in the Fever's strong performance this season, as they currently hold a 17-10 record, placing them fifth in the league standings.

The Fever's head coach, Stephanie White, expressed confidence in Clark's ability to manage her emotions while maintaining her competitive edge. "Anybody who thinks that I have a plan to be strategic about technical fouls is crazy," White remarked. She acknowledged the importance of Clark's presence on the court and the need for her to find a balance between her fiery nature and team needs.

Indiana is preparing for its upcoming game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday (July 28).