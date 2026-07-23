Panthers Launch Massive Stadium Renovation

The Carolina Panthers have announced a major renovation project for Bank of America Stadium, with owner David Tepper committing an additional $500 million to the ongoing upgrades. This brings the total investment to $1.3 billion. The renovations aim to enhance the fan experience and position Charlotte as a potential host for future events like the Super Bowl and the 2031 Women's World Cup. The project is expected to be completed by 2030.

The stadium, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, will undergo significant changes, including expanded indoor-outdoor gathering spaces, larger scoreboards, and improved seating options. The enhancements are designed to make the stadium a year-round destination for sports, entertainment, and community events. According to NFL.com, the renovations will also include a new 4,400-seat music venue to host concerts and events.

The Panthers' partnership with Bank of America has been extended, reinforcing their long-term commitment to the Carolinas. As reported by the Panthers' official website, the extension reflects the strength of their partnership and shared commitment to the region.

The renovation project is privately funded, with no additional taxpayer money required. The city of Charlotte had previously contributed $650 million to the project in 2024. The upgrades will be phased to allow the stadium to continue hosting events, including Panthers games and Charlotte FC matches, throughout the renovation process. The Charlotte Observer notes that construction is on schedule, with fan-facing elements set to begin in 2027.