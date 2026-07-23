Panthers Linebacker Hurt During First Camp Practice

The Carolina Panthers are facing a setback after linebacker Nic Scourton suffered a right knee injury during the team's first training camp practice on Thursday (July 23). The 21-year-old, who had an impressive rookie season with five sacks and eight quarterback pressures, was carted off the field after slipping on wet grass during drills.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales stated that the extent of Scourton's injury is currently unknown, but he will undergo an MRI to assess the damage. As Scourton was taken off the field, his teammates gathered around him, and each player, along with Canales, offered their support before he was transported to the training room.

Scourton's rookie season saw him playing in 17 games, with eight starts, accumulating 47 tackles, five sacks, and nine quarterback hits. The Panthers continue their practice sessions, with Canales expected to provide further updates on Scourton's condition after practice.

As the Panthers gear up for the upcoming season, they are also preparing for the Hall of Fame Game on August 6. The team hopes for a quick recovery for Scourton, who is a key player in their defensive lineup.

PHL17.com and Yahoo Sports provide more details on the incident and the Panthers' training camp progress.