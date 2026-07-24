Duke-Michigan Hoops Clash Called Off

A much-anticipated non-conference men's basketball game between Duke and Michigan will not take place this season. The matchup, initially set for December at Miami's loanDepot Park, was called off due to broadcast rights issues and the sudden departure of Michigan's coach, Dusty May, to the NBA. According to CBS Sports, the game was originally planned for Madison Square Garden but was moved to Miami due to a dispute over streaming rights.

The conflict arose when Duke announced a multi-year streaming deal with Amazon, which included the Michigan game. However, the Big Ten, with its primary broadcast partner Fox, claimed rights to the game, leading to a standoff. The Big Ten and Fox argued that the game should be broadcast on their platforms due to existing agreements.

In the wake of these complications, Duke will now face Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden, with the game available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The decision to cancel the Duke-Michigan game reflects the growing tension between traditional broadcast networks and emerging streaming platforms in the world of college sports.