Four More States Linked To Cyclospora Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the list of states linked to a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak. The outbreak, traced to shredded iceberg lettuce from central Mexico, now includes Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, according to a report by the Washington Post. These states join Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia in the ongoing investigation.

The outbreak, caused by the cyclospora parasite, results in symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. The CDC has reported that Michigan is the hardest-hit state, with 7,644 cases as of Thursday (July 23). The outbreak is linked to lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants, sourced from Taylor Farms in Mexico. On July 17, Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled the affected lettuce, which was distributed to 27 states, including those newly linked to the outbreak.

The KFGO reported that despite a false-positive test result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to link the lettuce to the outbreak. Taco Bell has since stopped using lettuce from Taylor Farms.

The FDA emphasizes the importance of the recall, urging consumers to discard the lettuce or return it for a refund. As of now, nearly 7,000 cases have been confirmed or are under investigation nationwide. The investigation continues as more cases are expected to be reported.