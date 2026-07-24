SC To Remain First Democratic Primary State

South Carolina is set to maintain its position as the first state in the Democratic presidential primary calendar. The Democratic National Committee's (DNC) Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended South Carolina, following a decision made during a meeting in Washington, D.C. The full DNC is expected to finalize the decision next month.

The decision to keep South Carolina as the first primary state comes after intense lobbying by the state's Democratic leaders. They argued that South Carolina's diverse population, which includes a significant percentage of Black and Hispanic residents, makes it an ideal starting point for the primaries. According to PBS, South Carolina's Democratic leaders have been advocating for this position, emphasizing the state's role in building coalitions necessary for winning presidential elections.

The committee also approved early primaries for Nevada, Michigan, and New Hampshire, with two more states expected to be added. CNN reports that Nevada was a strong contender to be the first state due to its diverse population and competitive political landscape. However, South Carolina's historical significance in Democratic primaries, especially its role in reviving President Joe Biden's campaign in 2020, played a crucial part in its selection.

The decision marks a shift from the traditional early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, which have been criticized for their lack of diversity. Ballotpedia notes that the DNC's move reflects a broader effort to prioritize states with more diverse electorates.