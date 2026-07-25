Trump Orders Warning Signs Outside Smithsonian

President Donald Trump has directed the installation of warning signs outside the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. The executive order, issued on Friday (July 24), calls for signs to inform visitors about alleged "historical inaccuracies" within the museum exhibits. This move is part of Trump's ongoing campaign to reshape how American history is presented in cultural institutions.

The order follows a report from the White House Domestic Policy Council, which accuses the museum of promoting "anti-Americanism" and "extreme political activism." The signs, to be placed on public walkways maintained by the National Park Service, aim to alert visitors that the museum's displays should be renovated to reflect "accurate information regarding America's history."

The Smithsonian, an independent institution, has been a target of Trump's criticisms, which include accusations of undermining traditional patriotic narratives. Anthea Hartig, director of the National Museum of American History, testified before Congress this week, defending the museum's work as adding evidence that previous tellings of history left out. She emphasized that the museum's displays, including significant artifacts like Thomas Jefferson's drafting desk and Abraham Lincoln's top hat, are meant to inspire patriotism.

The White House report criticizes the museum for allegedly minimizing the roles of historical figures like Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin due to their history as slaveholders. It argues that these figures' contributions to building the Republic are overshadowed by their criticisms.

Despite the administration's actions, the Smithsonian has refrained from commenting on the executive order. Critics, including Democrat Melanie Stansbury, argue that the administration's efforts are part of a broader campaign to interfere with how American history is taught and presented across various educational and cultural platforms.