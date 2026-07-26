German Police Kill Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack

Police in Germany have confirmed the death of a suspect involved in a deadly attack at Berlin's Pride Festival. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, was shot and killed by police on Sunday (July 26) after charging at officers with a knife during an arrest attempt in Spandau, a western borough of Berlin.

The attack occurred on Saturday night (July 25) near the Brandenburg Gate, where Ballout allegedly drove a truck into a crowd and attacked people with a machete. The incident resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to at least 29 others. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that all evidence points to an Islamist terror attack, as Ballout had known ties to extremist circles.

Ballout, a German citizen of Lebanese descent, was already known to authorities for previous offenses, including attempts to join the Islamic State group. He had been convicted of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state, but his prison sentence had been deferred.

The attack has sparked a national discussion about security and the effectiveness of monitoring individuals with known extremist ties. Flags at the Reichstag building in Berlin are flying at half-mast in honor of the victims. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that Germany will not be intimidated by terrorism and will continue to uphold its values of freedom and diversity.

The federal public prosecutor general will take over the investigation, and authorities are not ruling out the possibility of copycat attacks. Police have taken several individuals into custody in connection with the attack, but it remains unclear if Ballout acted alone.