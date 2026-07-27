Braves Activate Acuna From Injured List

The Atlanta Braves have activated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's (July 27) series opener against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Acuna, who has been dealing with a left hamstring strain, returns to the lineup after missing time for the second time this season due to the same injury.

Acuna, 28, initially injured his hamstring on June 9 and had a brief stint on the injured list in May for the same issue. During his rehab, Acuna played for Triple-A Gwinnett and the Florida Complex League Braves, where he batted .217 with one home run. Despite these numbers, Braves manager Walt Weiss emphasized that the priority was ensuring Acuna's full recovery.

Before his injury, Acuna was hitting .251 with seven home runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games. The Braves, who have a 61-43 record and lead the National League East, have gone 16-21 since Acuna's absence. His return is expected to bolster the team's performance as they aim to maintain their division lead.

ESPN reports that the Braves have been more successful with Acuna in the lineup, boasting a 37-16 record when he plays. The team is looking to continue their momentum after a 6-2 run since the All-Star break.

MLB.com notes that in a corresponding move, the Braves have optioned outfielder Brewer Hicklen to Triple-A Gwinnett.