Commanders Fire Assistant On Training Camp Eve

The Washington Commanders have dismissed their tight ends coach, Ben Steele, on the eve of training camp. Steele was let go due to a violation of team policy, following his arrest in June on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and other charges, as reported by The Athletic.

Steele, who was hired earlier this year, had previously served as the tight ends coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His coaching career includes stints with the Broncos, Vikings, Falcons, and Buccaneers. Steele played in the NFL as a tight end for the Green Bay Packers in 2004 and 2005.

The Commanders are now searching for a new tight ends coach just as players are set to report for training camp. The team had recently promoted David Raih to pass game coordinator, leaving the tight ends coach position vacant. Steele's departure adds another challenge for the Commanders as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Commanders are expected to fill the coaching vacancy swiftly to ensure continuity in their preparations. The team will also have to address any potential legal implications stemming from Steele's arrest.