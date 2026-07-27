D4vd Murder Case Heading To Trial

Singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, will stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. A Los Angeles judge ruled on Monday (July 27) that there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. The decision follows a week-long preliminary hearing that included graphic evidence and testimony.

Prosecutors allege that Burke, known for his hit song "Romantic Homicide," murdered Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to reveal their illegal relationship. The relationship reportedly began when Rivas Hernandez was 11 and Burke was 17. Her remains were discovered in September 2025 in the trunk of Burke's Tesla, which had been impounded in Hollywood. According to FOX 11, the prosecution presented evidence including digital trails, financial records, and forensic DNA linking Burke to the crime.

The defense argued that Rivas Hernandez lied about her age and that her family was aware of the relationship. They also highlighted that Burke's mother managed his finances, countering claims of a financial motive tied to his $13 million record deal. Despite these arguments, the judge found sufficient cause to proceed with the trial.

During the hearing, graphic details emerged about the condition of Rivas Hernandez's body, which was severely decomposed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects." The prosecution claims Burke killed her to protect his music career, as she threatened to expose their relationship.

Burke, who has pleaded not guilty, remains in custody without bail. The trial is set to begin within the next 90 days, with a pre-trial filing date scheduled for August 31. According to ABC 7, the prosecution's case relies heavily on digital evidence, including text messages and photos found on Burke's phone. These messages allegedly document the relationship and include discussions about pregnancy and abortion.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the graphic nature of the evidence and the involvement of a well-known musician. As the trial approaches, both sides are preparing for a legal battle that will scrutinize the details of the relationship and the events leading to Rivas Hernandez's death.