Florida To Execute Two Inmates In One Day

In a rare move, Florida is set to execute two inmates on Tuesday (July 28), marking the first time since 1964 that the state will carry out two executions in a single day. The two inmates are James Duckett, a former police officer, and Dominick Anthony Occhicone, an 80-year-old man convicted of murder.

James Duckett, 68, was convicted for the 1987 rape and murder of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee. His execution was initially scheduled for March but was stayed due to inconclusive DNA test results. The Florida Supreme Court lifted the stay earlier this month, and Governor Ron DeSantis rescheduled Duckett's execution for noon on Tuesday. Duckett has maintained his innocence, and his legal team continues to seek avenues for appeal, citing the inconclusive DNA evidence and the destruction of the biological sample during testing.

Dominick Occhicone, convicted of the 1986 murder of his ex-girlfriend’s parents, is scheduled for execution at 6 p.m. on the same day. At 80, Occhicone would become the oldest person executed in Florida's modern history. His attorneys argue that his age and health issues, including chronic kidney and heart problems, should preclude his execution. They also highlight that his death sentence was imposed following a 7-5 jury recommendation, a standard no longer used in Florida.

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) is actively opposing the executions, organizing vigils and urging Governor DeSantis to halt them. They argue that the executions reflect an expansion of capital punishment in Florida, despite declining public support and concerns over the fairness of the legal processes involved.

Governor DeSantis, who oversaw a record number of executions in 2025, has stated that his goal is to bring justice to victims' families. However, critics argue that the rapid scheduling of executions may compromise due process and increase the risk of errors. Both Duckett and Occhicone's legal teams are expected to seek review from the U.S. Supreme Court.