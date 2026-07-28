Colts' Buckner Cleared For Training Camp

Indianapolis Colts defensive end DeForest Buckner has been medically cleared for the start of training camp after recovering from a significant neck injury that required surgery. The 32-year-old athlete, who underwent a procedure for a herniated disc last year, expressed relief and excitement about returning to the field.

Buckner's injury occurred in Week 9 of the 2025 season during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he initially returned to play but later lost feeling in his upper body. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve and underwent surgery after attempts to return to play, including stem cell treatments in Panama, proved insufficient.

Buckner shared the emotional and physical challenges he faced during his recovery, stating, "I found myself in some deep, dark thoughts about what I'm going to do." Despite these challenges, he remained determined to return to the game.

His return is crucial for the Colts, who struggled defensively without him last season. The team went 1-6 in games without Buckner, highlighting his importance as a defensive cornerstone. Buckner said he is ready to help the team succeed, emphasizing his commitment to the Colts organization.

Head coach Shane Steichen is optimistic about Buckner's recovery, noting that the team will monitor his progress carefully during training camp. The goal is for Buckner to be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season. Steichen commented, "He’s putting all the time and effort in to get back on the field with his teammates."

Buckner's return is not only pivotal for the Colts' defense but also for his career, as he enters the final year of his contract.