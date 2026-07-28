Dolphins' RB Cleared For Camp After Surgery

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been cleared for full participation in training camp following offseason shoulder surgery. Head coach Jeff Hafley announced today that Achane, who had been limited during the offseason program, will face no restrictions as the team gears up for the upcoming season. The 24-year-old star, who signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension earlier this month, had a standout season last year with 1,838 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Achane missed the Dolphins' final game of the 2025-26 season due to his shoulder injury. Coach Hafley previously mentioned that Achane had "something in his shoulder he had to get cleaned up," and that he was doing well in his rehabilitation process. Achane's return is a significant boost for the Dolphins, who ranked No. 13 in rushing offense last season.

Alongside Achane, offensive tackle Austin Jackson has also been cleared to practice after recovering from a foot injury. Jackson, who suffered a toe injury in the 2025 season opener, had surgery during the offseason and was limited in team activities. The Dolphins are preparing for the start of training camp, with veterans reporting today (July 28) at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.