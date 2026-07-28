Evacuations Ordered After Possible White Phosphorus Leak At US Base

A white phosphorus leak at the U.S. Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, led authorities to order a brief evacuation of nearby residents on Tuesday (July 28). Officials urged civilians to move to a safe location and avoid skin exposure after the leak was detected around 5 p.m., according to messages sent by the city of Pyeongtaek.

The U.S. 51st Fighter Wing said a 1,000-foot safety cordon was established “out of an abundance of caution” after experts found crystallized white phosphorus residue during a routine inspection inside a munitions crate. An explosive ordnance disposal team was immediately deployed, and emergency response plans were activated to ensure the munitions remained fully contained. The base said there were no injuries and no risk to people on or off the installation.

Decontamination efforts were successfully completed within several hours, prompting the city to lift the evacuation order. The air base returned to normal operations afterward.

Base commander Col. Ryan Ley said, “The safety of our service members, their families, and our Pyeongtaek neighbors remains our absolute highest priority."

White phosphorus is a controversial chemical used in some munitions and smoke shells. It can ignite on contact with air and burns at extremely high temperatures, posing serious health risks. South Korean fire authorities and U.S. forces quickly handled decontamination, with the evacuation notice lasting about half an hour.

No further information was provided about the cause of the leak or the age and condition of the munitions involved. Officials said the situation is under control and that no ongoing threat remains.