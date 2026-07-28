Packers' Parsons Starting Camp On PUP List

The Green Bay Packers have placed their star edge rusher, Micah Parsons, on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as training camp begins today (Tuesday, July 28). Parsons, 27, is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season and is expected to return to the lineup in October. He joins six other Packers players who were placed on the PUP list on Monday, including tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, guard Aaron Banks, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, and cornerback Kamal Hadden.

Parsons, a five-time Pro Bowler, has been a dominant force in the NFL and is known for his game-changing abilities. Despite his injury, Parsons remains optimistic about his recovery and future performance. In a recent Instagram post, he expressed his commitment to setting a new standard for himself and his family, emphasizing the importance of leaving a legacy for his children.

The Packers anticipate Parsons' return in October, which means he will likely miss the first four games of the regular season. According to Pro Football Rumors, tight end Tucker Kraft, who also suffered a torn ACL, is on track to be ready for Week 1, while the status of other injured players remains uncertain.