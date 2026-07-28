Two Executions In Florida Today

Florida carried out two executions on Tuesday (July 28), marking the first time in over 60 years that the state has executed two inmates on the same day. The executions took place at Florida State Prison near Starke.

The first execution was of James Aren Duckett, a former police officer convicted of the 1987 rape and murder of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee in Lake County. Duckett, 68, was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection. He declined to make a final statement, simply responding "no sir" when asked. Duckett's execution was delayed for about an hour due to last-minute appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, which were ultimately denied. According to the Associated Press, his case involved inconclusive DNA evidence and claims of innocence, but the courts upheld the jury's verdict.

Later in the afternoon, Dominick Anthony Occhicone, 80, was executed for the 1986 murders of his ex-girlfriend's parents near Tampa. Occhicone became the oldest person executed in Florida's modern history. He apologized to the victims' families before his death, saying, "I know it don’t mean much, but I’m sorry." Occhicone was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. His execution also followed unsuccessful appeals, which argued that his age-related health issues could make the procedure especially painful.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has increased the pace of executions in the state, overseeing more executions in his final years in office than any other Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. As reported by Bay News 9, DeSantis has stated that his goal is to deliver justice to victims' families who have waited decades.

The executions have sparked debate, with groups like Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty criticizing the state's expanded use of capital punishment. Despite these criticisms, the executions proceeded as planned, with another execution already scheduled for August.