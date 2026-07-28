Vea Trade Request, Mayfield Contract Loom Over Bucs

Contract turmoil is casting a shadow over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they begin their training camp. Vita Vea, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, has requested a trade after contract extension talks stalled, according to his agent, Collin Roberts. Vea is entering the final year of a four-year, $71 million contract, with $17 million set for this season, none of which is guaranteed.

The 31-year-old Vea, who has been a key player for the Buccaneers since being drafted 12th overall in 2018, reportedly wants to be traded to a California team or the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, he played all 17 games, recording 4.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and 34 tackles. His trade request comes after he "held-in" during the team's mandatory minicamp due to his contract situation.

Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield is also facing contract uncertainties. Mayfield, who is in the final year of a three-year, $100 million contract, has stated that he will cease contract negotiations once training camp begins. He participated fully in the minicamp but said last month that talks were "not anywhere close."

Buccaneers veterans reported to training camp today (July 28), with the first practice scheduled for tomorrow. The team faces a challenging situation as they navigate these contract issues, with Vea's potential departure posing a significant impact on their defensive lineup.

The Buccaneers must now weigh their options carefully, as both Vea and Mayfield are crucial to the team's success. The resolution of these contract disputes will be pivotal as the Buccaneers prepare for the upcoming NFL season.