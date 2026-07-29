Browns, Delpit Agree On Three-Year Extension

The Cleveland Browns have secured safety Grant Delpit with a three-year, $48 million contract extension. This agreement comes just a day after cornerback Denzel Ward became the NFL's highest-paid player at his position. Delpit, who has played 78 games for the Browns, has recorded seven interceptions and six-and-a-half sacks during his tenure.

The Browns are also reportedly considering bringing back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who recently worked out for the team.