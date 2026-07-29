FCC Bans Chinese Humanoid Robots Over Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Tuesday (July 28) a ban on importing Chinese humanoid robots and quadruped devices, citing national security risks. The FCC's statement emphasized that these advanced robotic devices could be used by "malign actors" to spy on Americans or be remotely commandeered to gather foreign intelligence.

The ban, part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to limit Chinese technology's presence in the U.S., also includes restrictions on connected power inverters, which are crucial for renewable energy sources. These measures are designed to protect the U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain from potential threats, including data theft and cyberattacks.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr stated, "These devices could create supply chain vulnerabilities that could disrupt U.S. economic and national security and could create a cybersecurity risk that threatened American critical infrastructure." The ban applies to robot and inverter models not yet released, but the FCC can revoke authorizations for existing models.

This move is expected to impact companies like Unitree, a leading Chinese humanoid robot manufacturer. Unitree recently partnered with Nvidia to use advanced AI chips in its robots, primarily serving U.S. academic and research institutions. Despite assurances that data from these robots would remain in the U.S., concerns persist about potential espionage.

China's embassy in Washington criticized the ban, urging the U.S. to "stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions." The Chinese government vowed to take necessary measures in response to actions harming its interests.

The ban reflects ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China over technology and security, with the U.S. aiming to secure its supply chains and encourage domestic manufacturing. The FCC's actions align with previous restrictions on foreign drones and routers, exempting many non-Chinese suppliers.