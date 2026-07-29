Graham Sanctions Bill Passes Senate Procedural Vote

The Senate has advanced a sanctions bill named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham with an 86-12 procedural vote on Tuesday night (July 28). The bipartisan bill aims to impose tougher sanctions on countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas, as well as renew sanctions on Iran. The vote occurred shortly after Graham's funeral, where President Donald Trump expressed his support for the measure.

The legislation, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, seeks to double tariffs on major importers of Russian energy, including China and India. It also targets Russia's "shadow fleet," a network of tankers used to evade sanctions. Additionally, the bill extends the Iran Sanctions Act for five more years, maintaining restrictions on Iran's support for terrorism and nuclear activities.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal highlighted the bill as a "fitting tribute" to Graham, who was a key negotiator in its development. The legislation has been in the works for nearly two years and gained momentum after discussions with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a NATO summit.

President Trump, who delivered a eulogy at Graham's funeral, has indicated his approval of the bill. The White House's agreement to the terms of the legislation facilitated its progress in the Senate. The bill is expected to face a final vote later this week, with strong bipartisan support suggesting a smooth path to passage.

Despite its progress, the bill faces a delay in reaching the President's desk due to the House of Representatives' August recess. Final approval and implementation may not occur until September.