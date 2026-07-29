Lions' RB Gibbs Doesn't Practice In Apparent Hold-In

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is reportedly staging a hold-in at the start of training camp. Although present with the team, Gibbs did not participate in practice on Monday (July 28). The three-time Pro Bowler is seeking a contract extension following a standout season where he rushed for over 1,200 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, with an additional 616 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

According to Sports Illustrated, Gibbs is considering a hold-in, a situation where a player attends the facility but does not practice, due to ongoing contract negotiations. The Lions have already extended other key players, but Gibbs remains without a new deal despite being a pivotal part of the offense, especially after the team traded fellow running back David Montgomery.

The hold-in comes amid reports that Gibbs could secure a contract near $20 million annually, potentially resetting the running back market. This situation is further complicated by the fact that fellow 2023 first-round running back Bijan Robinson is also seeking a lucrative extension, which could influence Gibbs' negotiations.

Yahoo Sports reports that Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown stated Gibbs is focused on football and not overly concerned with the contract situation. St. Brown noted Gibbs' participation in voluntary workouts and OTAs, emphasizing his commitment to the team.

The Lions' management, led by general manager Brad Holmes, has a history of negotiating extensions both before and during the season. As training camp progresses, the team will need to balance Gibbs' contract demands with their overall strategy and financial considerations. If Gibbs continues to hold out, newly signed running back Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki may see increased roles.