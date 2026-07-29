Tennessee LB Suspended For Accepting Flight From Agent

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter has been suspended for the first two games of the 2026 season by the NCAA. The suspension comes after Carter accepted a $427 flight from an agent while preparing for the NFL Draft. Carter, who declared for the draft last December, later withdrew due to a foot injury that required surgery and returned to the University of Tennessee.

According to Knox News, Carter repaid the agent for the flight and disengaged from the contract. Despite these actions, the NCAA issued a two-game suspension, initially set at three games before an appeal. The suspension will see Carter miss games against Furman on September 5 and Georgia Tech on September 12.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel expressed disagreement with the NCAA's decision, stating, "Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics." Heupel highlighted Carter's dedication and leadership, noting his plans to graduate with Dean's List honors in public health this August.

The suspension highlights ongoing challenges in NCAA regulations during the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era, where rules regarding agent interactions and benefits remain complex. While athletes can engage agents for NIL opportunities, accepting benefits for professional sports representation can jeopardize eligibility.

Carter, a standout player, led the SEC with 7.6 tackles per game last season. His absence will be felt, but Tennessee's depth at linebacker, including players like Edwin Spillman and Amare Campbell, will be crucial as the Volunteers aim to navigate the early season without him. Carter is expected to return for the game against Kennesaw State on September 19.